TRAFFIC ALERT: US 80 westbound lane closure rescheduled for Wednesday

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The closure of the westbound lanes of US 80 at the I-20 overpass that was originally set for Monday has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday.

According to the Louisiana DOTD, due to inclement weather the closure was postponed.

Both westbound lanes will be closed by the end of the day on Wednesday. One eastbound lane will then be opened to allow traffic to flow in the eastbound direction only.

All motorists traveling westbound will need to detour using I-20.

