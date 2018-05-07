TRAFFIC ALERT: Work begins Monday on Linwood Avenue bridge

You will need to find an alternate route if you travel on the Linwood Avenue Bridge in Caddo Parish.

Beginning Monday, May 14 the Linwood Avenue Bridge near Southern Loop will be closed to allow the Department of Public Works to replace the structure.

Crews will be replacing an eleven span bridge and conducting associated road improvements. These improvements will ensure decades of durability and safety for those who utilize the bridge.



Construction is expected to take 120 days.



Suggested detour routes include: