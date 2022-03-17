SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Traffic is backed up more than three miles after an accident on I-49 S. on Thursday evening.

Emergency services responded to an accident that happened after 5:30 p.m. south of Shreveport near mile marker 192 on I-49 S where a vehicle turned over on its side. It is not yet known if there was anyone injured in the crash.

Drivers should exercise caution when driving through the area and attempt to find an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.