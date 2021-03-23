Traffic light project in Shreveport postponed due to historical landmark controversy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A $2 million traffic light project in Shreveport is being put on hold after causing concerns for residents in the South Highland neighborhood.

An architect says they want to preserve the rich history at C.E. Byrd High School and the Kings Highway Christian Church.

The project began in 2012 when the City of Shreveport had another chief engineer overseeing the busy intersection’s potential for new traffic lights.

Christopher Coe, who serves as a member of the American Institute of Architects, says no one from the community had a say so in the infrastructure of these new light poles and they will take away from the historical landmarks standing just feet away from them.

“These particular industrial-looking poles really aren’t appropriate in this historical location,” said Coe.

“This project has been on the drawing board since 2012 and at no point did anyone ever go ‘oh wait a minute this could be a problem.'”

The project was approved by the previous city engineer and now the current chief engineer, Patrick Furlong, is left to find solutions to fix the problem.

“Unfortunately the folks that oversaw that engineer with the city are no longer with the city,” said Furlong.

“So the current staff took the completed package and put it out for construction.”

The current contractor has agreed to postpone construction for now but Furlong says postponing the project any longer could result in delays costing over $200,000.

“We are getting together cost estimates and we’ve asked the contractor to stop working at this location at the intersection. But there is going to come a time really soon where he has to get back to the intersection and keep working,” said Furlong.

Coe says this is why people should come together on city projects and find a common ground.

“This is a perfect example of why community engagement is so important. The days of engaging the community is more of the norm,” said Coe.

One of Coe’s other concerns was how did the city even get the approval to build something like this near historical property. He says he feels as if it was anyone else the job wouldn’t have been approved.

Furlong said they do not require regulation requirements from the city on public property.

“I called the Metropolitan Planning Commission to discuss the zoning codes and the historical codes And They Told Me They Only Regulate Private Property,” said Furlong.

Furlong says he will attend the Shreveport City Council meeting Tuesday to request additional funds to make sure the traffic lights fit the neighborhood.

“If the funding is found and allocated for these decorative poles… the best option would be to let the contractor complete all other portions of the project and either remobilize under the same contract to do this intersection once the materials come in or just bid it out as a separate project,” Furlong said.

Coe said he hopes two things happen during today’s city council meeting those including

pausing the project until the community and contractors come together on whats more appropiate for the area and an ordinance for the cities engineer crew to follow.