Traffic stop lands Vivian man in jail on drug charges

A Vivian man was arrested after drugs were found in his car during an early morning traffic stop.

Caddo deputies pulled over a vehicle on West Arkansas Ave. and learned that the back seat passenger, 35-year-old Sherman Coatney, had an active warrant through Shreveport Police.

After searching the vehicle, 24 Ectasy pills and 25.4 grams of marijuana were discovered in Coatney’s possession. A scale was also found in the car.

Coatney was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, and being an in-state fugitive.