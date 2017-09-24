Trail of blood leads to burglary arrest

A trail of blood led to the arrest of a Bossier City man who allegedly burglarized an airport hanger early this morning.

Johnathan Feaster, 33, was treated for his injuries and then taken into custody by Shreveport Police.

Just after 12:30 a.m. today, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a call that reporting that a man was believed to have been shot near the intersection of Hollywood and Bethune Avenues.

When the officers and Shreveport Fire Department medics arrived, they learned that Feaster, of the 4800 block of Shed Road, was suffering from lacerations, not gunshot injuries.

The officers then followed a blood trail from Feaster back to a Tac Air Hangar at 4891 Perimeter Road at the Shreveport Regional Airport.

There, they located a vehicle with its window knocked out and observed that the front glass of the business had been shattered.

Evidence left at the scene led officers to believe that the suspect entered into the business office and caused an estimated $15,000 in damages.

Investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Division and Crime Scene Investigations Unit responded to the scene, processed the trail of evidence, and after being treated, Feaster was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Simple Burglary.