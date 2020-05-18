Train crash: Minden woman dies after trying to push disabled Blazer off tracks

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Minden woman has died after a train hit the disabled vehicle she and a juvenile tried to push it off the tracks late Saturday night.

Louisiana State Police say 51-year-old Rebecca Woodard was taken to a local hospital where she and later died of her injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed Woodard’s vehicle, identified as a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer, became disabled at a railroad crossing while traveling south on Louisiana Highway 163, south of Louisiana Highway 164.

Woodard and a juvenile exited the vehicle and attempted to push the Blazer off the railroad tracks as a train was approaching the crossing.

Their attempt to remove the vehicle was unsuccessful, and the train struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

The juvenile, who helped push the vehicle, was uninjured in the crash but was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, while a second juvenile, who was inside of the vehicle during the crash, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

