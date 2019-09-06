Train conductor killed in collision with semi truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The conductor of a train that was involved in a collision with a semi truck Friday afternoon has died of his injuries.

The collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. at West 70th St. and Kennedy Dr.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, the first unit on the scene arrived to find one person trapped inside the cab of the semi truck who turned out to be the train conductor, who has since been identified as 36- year-old, Bruce Dominique Jr. Firefighters had to use extrication tools to get him out of the cab, which was heavily damaged. He was taken to LSU Oschner, where officials now confirm he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi was able to get out of the truck, but was also injured and taken to the hospital.

SFD Training Officer Brian Watson said how the train conductor came to be inside the cab of the semi truck is under investigation.

Investigators are asking everyone to avoid the area while the investigation is conducted and cleanup can be completed.

