Local News

Transforming fat: Turning bad cells into good

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 09:23 AM CST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 09:23 AM CST

NBC NEWS - University of New Mexico researchers are looking into ways that people can melt their fat away. 

Dr. Meilian Liu says the body's bad fat, which is white, can lead to obesity-related diseases. She said the good fat is brown and uses fat cells as energy.

Dr. Liu and her fellow researchers are trying to find a way to turn white fat into "beige" fat through a "browning" process, which could lead to weight loss.

However, she says it's a step-by-step process.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2CoqjKS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected