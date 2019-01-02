Transforming fat: Turning bad cells into good

NBC NEWS - University of New Mexico researchers are looking into ways that people can melt their fat away.

Dr. Meilian Liu says the body's bad fat, which is white, can lead to obesity-related diseases. She said the good fat is brown and uses fat cells as energy.

Dr. Liu and her fellow researchers are trying to find a way to turn white fat into "beige" fat through a "browning" process, which could lead to weight loss.

However, she says it's a step-by-step process.

