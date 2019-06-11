Transportation officials talk about improvements coming to Stateline Avenue Video

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) - Transportation officials in Texarkana said on Tuesday that improvements are coming to Stateline Avenue, likely in 2023.

The issue was the topic of discussion at a Joint City Meeting, a quarterly gathering organized by the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce.

Half of Stateline Avenue is in Arkansas, the other half is in Texas. The states would split the estimated $20 million it would take to revamp the highway. "This pavement is 45 years old now, it is concrete pavement, it's got its bumps, it's got its dips. We regularly have to patch," said ArDOT District Engineer Steve Frisbee.

Frisbee said Arkansas has set aside $9.9 million for the project.

Texas transportation officials said they are still exploring funding options. TexDOT District Engineer Mike Anderson said they may get several million dollars in assistance from the Metropolitan Planning Organization. He said the other portion may come from district funds. "We're looking to the potential of requesting through our transportation commission, or even possibly using some local funds for it," he said.

Officials said an average of 20,000 vehicles travel Stateline Avenue daily.

It's estimated the project would take about two years to complete.

