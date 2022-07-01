SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Inflation is not stopping people from traveling by plane or car for the Fourth of July weekend.

According to Don Redman with AAA Louisiana, this weekend will be the busiest on the roads.

“Nationwide we’re going to be just shy of 48 million people traveling for the fourth of July week. Just below numbers we saw in 2019. So, we are definitely back to pre-pandemic numbers,“ Redman said.

Increasing gas prices or heavy traffic is not stopping drivers from hitting the roads to enjoy their holiday weekend.

“The volume, the percentage of people that are going to be traveling by car is going to be the highest we’ve ever seen. Conversely though, the percentage of those that are going to be flying is at levels we haven’t seen since 2011.”

Shreveport Airport Authority Marketing and Public Relations Manager Mark Crawford expected this weekend to be busier than usual, despite recent spikes in airfare prices.

“All the flights today are either at or near capacity. We have multiple flights that sold out today. More than 1,300 people will come through the airport today. We’ll have about the same number come in today. We expect that to go on through the weekend.”

Luckily for Shreveport flyers, there is no need to be worried about cancellations or delays this weekend.

“Thankfully all the airlines operating in and out of Shreveport have not experienced any major delays other than occasional weather delays like you’ve been hearing about which is a great thing for us in Shreveport.”

AAA wants to remind those driving to check their vehicles before hitting the roads and making sure they have a spare tire.