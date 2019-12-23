Travelers give their tips and tricks for smoother holiday travel at Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s plenty of tips and tricks in traveling, especially for the holidays. As people were coming and going through Shreveport Regional Sunday afternoon they shared their advice on smoother travel.

Mary Frances Coleman sits outside her car at the terminal pickup waiting for her daughter. She says that you don’t have to worry about not getting your luggage lost or taking too long when you pack light and less.

“I think using a carry on and not checking bags helps a lot especially like timing wise going through the security lines.”

Harlan Chunley was traveling back from a three week trip in India. He’ll still be in route for the holidays.

“If you’ve got a long flight make sure you sleep on the airplane if you can cause then if you have a long layover it’s not much fun to sleep in an airport,” said Chunley.

Andrew Latta’s advice was simple as he traveled to meet up with his parents for the holidays.

“Put luggage tags on and leave early than usual I would say.”

