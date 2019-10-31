Traveling Vietnam memorial makes stop in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A special salute for veterans is now in the ArkLaTex.

Volunteers spent hours Wednesday working to install the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall. The display arrived escorted by local law enforcement and area veterans.

“Honored to be here as a veteran supporting our vets,” said Rick Lindsey.

The structure serves as a traveling tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“The wall’s real real special to me,” said Harry Brunn. “I was in Vietnam ’68, ’69 and it’s just a real special thing.”

Volunteers worked to install the smaller-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., handling each piece with care.

“It’s incredible how these people come state to state and just put these for people to recognize and just to remember the people and how we’re loved,” said Alyssa Brantley, 11.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall stands six feet tall in the center and spans about 300 feet from end to end.

“I actually have a cousin who is on the wall,” said Richard Russo, who transports the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall. “And I made a promise to his mother years ago before she passed away that as long as I was able, him and the rest of the 58,000 wouldn’t be forgotten.”

“Even though you may not know a person’s name on there directly, they have a direct impact on your life in securing your freedom, whether you’re five years old or 50 years old,” said Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is in Shreveport for the Veterans for Veterans Car and Bike Show. It will be on display until Monday at Riverpark Church.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.