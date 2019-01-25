Treated Bossier water clear of brain-eating amoeba; but flush continues due to raw sample presence

The results of Bossier City’s quest to remove the brain-eating amoeba are in, and the Louisiana Department of Health today notified the city that the chlorine flush is working and all treated water tested negative for Naegleria fowleri in samples taken earlier this month.

That was good news for the Bossier, which has been undergoing a chlorine flush since samples taken from the Golden Meadows neighborhood in south Bossier City tested positive for the amoeba in October.

The presence of the commonly called brain-eating amoeba in raw or untreated water, however, was still present in two of the samples taken – one at 1401 Hamilton Road, and the other at 5311 Lantana in Golden Meadows.

The LDH took the water samples Jan. 7, 2019, and they were sent to BCS Laboratories in Gainesville, Florida, to be tested.

In a telephone interview, Dr. Katherine Sayler, the scientist who did the actual testing of Bossier City’s water, said although there was both visual and DNA evidence of the amoeba in the Hamilton Road sample, and DNA evidence in the Lantana sample, the chlorine flush was effectively removing it from the water.

The LDH took follow-up samples on Wednesday, with results expected to be back at the first of next month.

Until then, the Water System will continue monitoring and the chlorine flush until confirmation that the amoeba has totally disappeared.