Tre’Davious White’s mother LaShawnita Ruffins was arrested in Bossier City on September 30th and charged with aggravated battery and domestic violence. Details are limited at this time. According to Bossier Max staff Ruffins bonded out the same day she was arrested.

Tre’Davious White is an American football cornerback for the Buffalo Bills of the NFL. He played college football at Louisiana State University.