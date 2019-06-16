Tree blocking roadway on Hwy 480 near Campti, La.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of a large tree limb that went down just minutes ago on Louisiana Highway 480, 4-miles past the M&M Grocery site near Campti, La.

The Department of Transportation and Development has been notified, but the roadway has been reduced to one lane and motorists are advised to use caution when driving on 480.

—

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.