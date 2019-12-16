Trees downed in Bossier Parish storms, no major damage reported

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe storms took down a number of trees in the Bellevue area of Bossier Parish Monday morning, but no serious property damage has been reported.

Along with large trees downed along the 13100 block of Highway 157, there were also reports of trees down near Parker Road and other areas that the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the storm appears to have tracked along a northeasterly path.

Property owners who suffered damage or anyone who spots any trees blocking roadways or over power lines are encouraged to contact the BPSO at (318) 965-2203.

The same storm is believed to have produced a possible tornado further to the northeast in Webster Parish. Several homes along Mims and Angi roads east of Hwy 159 were damaged Monday morning, including a mobile home that was destroyed.

The National Weather Service of Shreveport is sending a crew to survey for storm damage .

