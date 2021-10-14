Trey Hutchison Awards honors Caddo crime and victims reparations coordinator

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Annual Trey Hutchison memorial awards banquet held on Wednesday honored several experts who support families impacted by domestic violence.

Dep. Johnson was one of the people honored for her exemplary service at Wednesday’s banquet for her work as the Coordinator and Claims Investigator for the Crime Victims Reparations for Caddo Parish. Dep. Johnson helps victims secure immediate and long-term financial assistance and counseling Through the Crime Victims Reparations Program. She has worked with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for 26 years.

Wednesday’s awards ceremony was held at Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant in Shreveport. Other awardees were BPSO Dep. Steven Griego who also received the Trey Hutchison Memorial Award and Caddo Assistant District Attorney Britney Green who received the Charles Rex Scott Civilian Award.

The awards are presented by the Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force in honor of Bossier City Police Officer Trey Hutchison who died in the line of duty in 2004, and Retired 1st JDC Judge and Caddo Parish DA Charles Scott who served in the criminal justice system from 1980 until his passing in 2015.

The State of Louisiana established a program to provide compensation to the victims of certain crimes named The Crime Victims Reparations Act. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office website the Louisiana Crime Victims Reparations Program will award payments for medical expenses, funeral expenses, lost earnings, counseling, and child care when they are related to a violent crime. The crime must be reported within 72 hours and an application for compensation must be filed with the Board within one year. Victims or their dependents may apply.

In Caddo Parish, contact Deputy Vickie Johnson at (318) 681-0870, Community Programs, 1501 Corporate Drive, Shreveport, La. 71107. Also, visit www.lcle.la.gov/cvr for more information.