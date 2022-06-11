SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of four Shreveport police officers charged in the April 2020 death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. while in custody is set to begin Monday in Caddo District Court.

This 2014 photo provided by Kimberly McGlothlen shows her now-deceased husband, Tommie McGlothen Jr.. He died in police custody in Louisiana after a videotaped altercation that appears to show officers hitting and tasing him. (Kimberly McGlothlen via AP)

Treona Carter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare are charged with malfeasance in office and negligent homicide.

McGlothen died in the backseat of a Shreveport police vehicle following a struggle with the officers. The officers were placed on leave after video surfaced showing the violent encounter before his death.

In announcing the grand jury indictment in September 2020, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said that McGlothen, who had mental health issues, had three encounters with the police within a short time span on the day he died. The DA said there was evidence of excessive force used on McGlothen, and that officers failed to summon medical help for him.

The trial is expected to last four to five days. All four of the former officers have opted for a bench trial, which means their cases will be tried before Judge Chris Victory rather than a Caddo Parish jury.

The trial was originally set for Jan. 20, but it was pushed back after motions to dismiss the charges were filed. Those motions were dismissed in early February, and the June 13 trial date was set.

Each of the officers has a separate attorney. Johnson is represented by Eron Brainard and Alan Golden; LeClaire is represented by Dhu Thompson; Shante Wells represents McCarter and Ross is represented by Ron Miciotto. All have worked in tandem as the case has wound through the court system since the officers were indicted.

A separate wrongful death civil suit filed by the McGlothen family is still winding its way through federal court.