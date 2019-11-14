Trial of accused cop killer Grover Cannon underway, expected to continue into weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The jury has been seated in the capital murder trial of the man accused in the August 2015 death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley.

Grover Cannon, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Officer LaValley as he responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 3500 block of Del Rio Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.

The jury, selected in Baton Rouge in a month-long process that wrapped up Tuesday, was seated at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in Caddo Parish District Court.

Following a reading of the indictments against Cannon, Judge Ramona Emmanuel read the instructions to the jury. Jurors will remain sequestered for the duration of the trial, which is expected to continue into the weekend.

The start of the trial comes after more than four years of delays. This is the third trial date this year for Cannon, after the first was scrapped in the day it was set to begin in January when Grover’s defense team asked for a change of venue for jury selection due to publicity following shooting the death of SPD Officer Chatéri Payne, just five days before Cannon’s trial was set to kick off.

The change of venue was ultimately granted and jury selection began in late March, only to be halted three weeks into the process over defense concerns that jury selection was unfair because people aged 18-to-26 were not in the jury pool.

Cannon faces the death penalty if convicted.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.