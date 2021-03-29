Trial set for 4 Shreveport officers in Black man’s death

Tommie McGlothen, Jr., 44, seen here in family photos, died while in the custody of Shreveport police on April 5, 2020. The Caddo DA’s office is reviewing the case, and Louisiana State Police have also been asked to conduct a review. (Source: McGlothen family)

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Dec. 13 trial date was set Monday for four Louisiana police officers facing charges including negligent homicide in the death of a 44-year-old Black man, north Louisiana news outlets reported.

Tommie McGlothen Jr. died in April. Prosecutors announced charges against four Shreveport police officers in September.

Officers Treona McCarter, Brian Ross, D’Marea Johnson, and James LeClare have pleaded not guilty to charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance.

A June 3 pretrial hearing was set Monday. The tentative trial date is Dec. 13.

When the grand jury indictment was announced, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that McGlothen, who had mental health issues, had three encounters with the police within a short time span on the day he died. The statement said there was evidence of excessive force used on McGlothen, and that officers failed to summon medical help for him.