Troubles mount for CCC inmate

Shreveport Police have charged a man with Simple Burglary after DNA linked him to two separate vehicle burglaries that occurred in the summer of 2017.

Wednesday, Daron Wilkinson, 48, who is incarcerated at Caddo Correctional Center was charged with two additional counts of Simple burglary.

On June 17, 2017, SPD officers responded to the 4200 block of Reilly Lane on reports of vehicles being burglarized at the Duck Pond. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles had been forcibly entered by breaking the driver’s side window. Although nothing was taken, both vehicles had been rummaged through.

Patrol officers conducted an on-scene investigation and located what they believed was blood evidence inside of the vehicle. They collected that evidence and submitted it to the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory for testing.

Wednesday, detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit received notification that the DNA submitted was believed to be that of Wilkinson.

Armed with that report, investigators went to CCC and interviewed Wilkinson, who has been held then since a Nov. 5, 2017, on charges that include 3rd Offense DWI. Following those interviews, Wilkinson was charged with two counts of Simple Burglary. He remains at CCC.