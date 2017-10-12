Troubles mount for former City employee accused of theft

The Bossier City woman charged with stealing $35,000 from fees collected from events at the Bossier Civic Center in September is it hot water again.

Shelli Briggs, 47, was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of theft and malfeasance in office following her termination from the city. Briggs was employed as the Bossier Civic Center’s booking manager and was responsible for collecting rental fees.

Today, Briggs was booked into the Bossier City Jail Thursday on additional criminal charges in connection with the theft of Civic Center funds.

The charges are the result of the ongoing investigation that found Briggs had taken a total of $90,000 in Civic Center funds over an eight-year period. The embezzlement charges are in addition to the theft and malfeasance in office charges she was arrested on last month.

Briggs was arrested on warrants obtained by the Bossier Sheriff-Police Financial Crimes Task Force charging her with eight counts of embezzlement.