Truck gets swept away in flood waters

In McCurtain County, flooding is so severe it sweeps away a car. Officials ask people to stay away from restricted areas.

Officials have blocked off Currence Street near Yunabee Creek because the water has washed away the road.



This morning around eight am in Broken Bow, emergency crews say two men drove their dodge truck through a flooded area.

They escaped through a window and used a nearby residents phone to call police.



Broken Bow Fire Department Captain,Cody Gilbert says, “we walked up and down the creek bank to make sure there was no vehicle or couldn’t find anybody else.”

The vehicle has not been found, Gilbert adds, “the creek goes down and makes a big curve, so when it goes down this evening, if the rain quits, then we go down here and go walk to the curve because that’s where it should end up.”

Officials ask residents to turn around if a road is flooded, even if there’s no warning sign.



Gilbert says “this road comes around and goes right back to the same place, so it’s not worth driving to cut through to safe five minutes of your time.”

Officials are keeping an eye out for other roads because rain is expected for the next few days.

