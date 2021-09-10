Truck hit by train in Bossier City

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A driver is lucky to be alive after their truck was hit by a train Friday morning.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m., at the railroad crossing at the Pecan Valley Estates Mobile Home Park off of Barksdale Boulevard. The collision happened just inside Bossier City limits but the truck was pushed for a quarter-mile and out of Bossier City limits by the train.

Bossier City Police, Bossier Sheriff’s Deputies, and Louisiana State Police were all on the scene.

The driver of the truck did not receive any major injures and was transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport to be evaluated.