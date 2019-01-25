TSA at Monroe Regional Airport experiencing delays

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) - From disinfecting public spaces like city hall and SporTran buses, Shreveport and Bossier City are taking every precaution available to help keep employees and the public from getting sick.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were three 'presumptive positive' cases in Louisiana, but none were in Northwest Louisiana. Still, both Shreveport and Bossier City leaders say they are taking proactive steps based on the expectation that the virus will eventually show up in the area. Gov. John Bel Edwards has said there are sure to be more cases around the state as testing expands this week.