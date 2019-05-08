Texarkana man arrested in death of son

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man has been arrested and charged in the death of his 2-month-old son in December.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 25-year-old Shomari Center was arrested Tuesday at a motel in Texarkana, Arkansas Tuesday afternoon on an arrest warrant issued after he was indicted by a Bowie County Grand Jury earlier this month.

He was taken into custody with the assistance of the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department as he left his room. He later waived extradition to Texas and was booked into the Bi-State Jail.

According to TTPD, officers were called to the 1000 block of College Drive on December 5 for a report of a baby not breathing. Officers found Center holding his son and immediately began CPR. Center said he carried the child from his residence in the 2800 block of Texas Blvd. while trying to get help. Officers were dispatched after someone called 911 for him when he got to the 1000 block of College Drive.

The child was unresponsive when he was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital and later airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. Doctors discovered that the infant suffered from hemorrhaging in the brain and multiple rib fractures on both sides of his body that were in varying states of healing, indicating that he had likely been injured on more than one occasion. The child died on December 9 and his body was sent for an autopsy in Dallas.

On April 16, detectives were notified that the medical examiner had ruled that the child’s death was a homicide. The case was then forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office with a request that it be referred to a Grand Jury.

Center was charged with murder and injury to a child. He remains in the Bi-State Jail, where his bond has not yet been set.