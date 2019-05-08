Local News

Texarkana man arrested in death of son

By:

Posted: May 08, 2019 09:25 AM CDT

Updated: May 08, 2019 09:57 AM CDT

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man has been arrested and charged in the death of his 2-month-old son in December. 

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 25-year-old Shomari Center was arrested Tuesday at a motel in Texarkana, Arkansas Tuesday afternoon on an arrest warrant issued after he was indicted by a Bowie County Grand Jury earlier this month.

He was taken into custody with the assistance of the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department as he left his room. He later waived extradition to Texas and was booked into the Bi-State Jail.

According to TTPD, officers were called to the 1000 block of College Drive on December 5 for a report of a baby not breathing. Officers found Center holding his son and immediately began CPR. Center said he carried the child from his residence in the 2800 block of Texas Blvd. while trying to get help. Officers were dispatched after someone called 911 for him when he got to the 1000 block of College Drive.

The child was unresponsive when he was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital and later airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. Doctors discovered that the infant suffered from hemorrhaging in the brain and multiple rib fractures on both sides of his body that were in varying states of healing, indicating that he had likely been injured on more than one occasion. The child died on December 9 and his body was sent for an autopsy in Dallas.

On April 16, detectives were notified that the medical examiner had ruled that the child’s death was a homicide. The case was then forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office with a request that it be referred to a Grand Jury.

Center was charged with murder and injury to a child.  He remains in the Bi-State Jail, where his bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Celebrating Women

Celebrating Women: Dawn Ramsey

Celebrating Women: Dawn Ramsey

Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

Celebrating Women: Velma Kirksey Tarver

Celebrating Women: Velma Kirksey Tarver

Celebrating Women: Maxine Sarpy
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women: Maxine Sarpy

Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

Celebrating Women: Waynette Ballengee

Celebrating Women: Waynette Ballengee

Celebrating Women: Jinny Henson

Celebrating Women: Jinny Henson

Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

Celebrating Women: Vivian Andrews

Celebrating Women: Vivian Andrews

Celebrating Women: Virginia Shehee

Celebrating Women: Virginia Shehee

Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood

Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood

Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island

Viola Davis inspires students in her hometown of Central Falls, Rhode Island

Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America

Celebrating Women: Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful woman in America

Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations

Journalism pioneer broke barriers, paved the way for future generations

Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement

Women working to recruit more women to law enforcement

40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States

40-pound cabbage inspires 9-year-old to reduce food insecurity in the United States

Boeing's Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers

Boeing's Joan Robinson-Berry hopes to inspire minorities, women towards engineering careers

Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America

Janelle Coleman: A woman on the move in corporate America

Baby in the Statehouse

Baby in the Statehouse

Sisters help represent future of female farmers

Sisters help represent future of female farmers

Women in homelessness

Women in homelessness

WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world

WNBA star, Olympic gold medalist Breanna Stewart aiming beyond arc to impact world

The National Women's Hall of Fame: The place where America recognizes its extraordinary women

The National Women's Hall of Fame: The place where America recognizes its extraordinary women

New Chief appointed for Nashville Police Department

New Chief appointed for Nashville Police Department

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News