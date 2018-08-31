TTPD increases patrols for Labor Day Weekend

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas police are beefing up patrols this Labor day weekend in an effort to keep the roads safe.

Officers will keep an extra close watch out for those who are driving impaired. Officials said the Labor Day weekend has become one of the more dangerous holidays on the roads.

Officer Shawn Vaughn said, "We just want to make sure that people that are out there having a good time are doing it safely and that they're not getting behind the wheel of a car after they've been drinking."

While drivers under the influence of alcohol risk killing or seriously injuring themselves or others, they also face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license. A DWI could also cause loss of job and greatly limit future job potential.

Texarkana Police and TxDOT strongly encourage everyone to plan for a sober ride before going out. Visit SoberRides.org to find alternatives to drinking and driving, such as:

· Designating a sober driver.

· Contacting a cab or ride-share service.

· Using mass transit.

· Spending the night.