TTPD releases more information on shootings

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – (KTAL/KMSS) The Texarkana Texas Police Department continues to investigate Saturday’s incident that left two men suffering from gunshot wounds at a residence in the 1500 block of West 12th Street.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting at approximately 8:25 on Saturday evening and found a large crowd in the front yard of the residence surrounding a man laying on the ground with a shotgun wound to his lower torso.

A second man was inside the residence and had been shot in his upper back. According to witnesses, the two men were involved in a verbal altercation when one of them produced a handgun and fired several shots at the second man, striking him at least twice as he ran into the house.

The second man then retrieved a shotgun and went back outside. When the first man again pointed his pistol in his direction, the second man shot him once with the shotgun.

Both men were transported to local hospitals. The man with the shotgun wound underwent surgery that night and is expected to survive. The second man was treated and released.

The investigation is still ongoing. No charges have yet been filed but are expected. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.

