TTPD seek help finding suspect in identity-theft start-up business

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) Texarkana Texas police are looking for a woman who they believe may be involved in an identity theft start-up business.

Crystal Flanagan was TTPD’s Felony Friday candidate, after police said she’s being stubborn about coming to talk with them.

In late May, armed with a search warrant, Texarkana Texas police visited a hotel room in which Flanagan reportedly was staying on Stateline Avenue in Texarkana.

Flanagan wasn’t there when police came, though with warrant in hand, they found a number of tools used to execute identity thefts. Copies of different peoples’ Social Security cards and driver licenses, more than 250 stolen blank checks, credit card reader and printers and more.

Although, Texarkana police say Flanigan knows they would like to visit with her, she has been reluctant to have that conversation, repeatedly refused to come sit down with them.

Now they can’t find her at all, but if anyone else does, please give TTPD officers a call at 903-798-3116 or just ring up Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

