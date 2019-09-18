TTPD: Suspect in double shooting at Texarkana Waffle House in custody

According to TAPD, 30-year-old Calvin Gardner turned himself in to police at approximately 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and was booked into the Bi-State Jail for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the suspect in the shooting that wounded two people early Saturday morning at a Texarkana, Texas Waffle House is now in custody.

According to Texarkana Texas Police, 30-year-old Calvin Gardner turned himself in to police around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and was booked into the Bi-State Jail for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond has not yet been set.

Officers were dispatched the report of a shooting at the restaurant at 3:12 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One had been shot in the chest and the other in the back and arm. The officers immediately began providing emergency aid prior to the arrival of EMS. Both men were taken to area hospitals, where one was initially listed in critical condition and the other is in stable condition. Both men are expected to survive.

Detectives determined that this incident was a continuation of an altercation that happened a few minutes before in Texarkana, Arkansas, TAPD says. A brief fight occurred in the Waffle House parking lot after some of those involved in the earlier altercation pulled into the parking lot, which ultimately led to Gardner allegedly pulling out a gun and firing several shots at the two men. Gardner was last seen headed south on Stateline Avenue in a white Lincoln Navigator that morning.