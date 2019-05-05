TTPD: Two recovering after shooting each other

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) Texarkana Texas Police are investigating a Saturday evening double-shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

TTPD officers responded to the shooting call just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West 12th Street in Texarkana.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found two subjects with gunshot injuries.

According to witnesses, the two people were involved in a disturbance that escalated into them shooting each other.

Both were transported to the hospital, while the investigation continues.

