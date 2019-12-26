Tubbs Hardware & Rental serves police officers working Christmas

Tubbs Hardware & Rental served hot meal plates to Bossier officers who were scheduled to work shifts on Christmas.

BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tubbs Hardware & Rental served hot meal plates to Bossier officers who were scheduled to work shifts on Christmas. This included sheriff’s deputies, jailers, dispatchers and state troopers who were also on duty.

This is the sixth year that the business has prepared and given food to feed the officers. Jailers and dispatchers get their meals boxed and sent to them if they can’t make it to the business storefront.

This started out as a family tradition for the Tubbs family. Don Tubb is the owner of the Bossier storefront and today his wife, children and grandchildren created plates down a table line with the food.

“This is more fun to us than opening Christmas presents on Christmas morning. It’s serving the officers that serve us and we just believe that the men out here, the ladies out here that are putting their lives on the line to protect us, this is our way of saying thank you,” said Tubb.

This year they served Bear Creek ham and turkey, beans and turkey stuffed dressing catered by Chef Cory.

