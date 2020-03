Bossier City is down a burger shop.

Twisted Root Bossier City has closed its doors for good.

On its Facebook page a message reads “Twisted Root Bossier City is permanently closed. THANK YOU to all our customers for patronizing this location since our opening in July 2016. Please visit our location in Shreveport at 8690 Line Avenue.”

It’s owners says revenue was the reason behind the decision to close.

The Shreveport location on Line Avenue has been open since 2013.