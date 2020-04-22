CPSB set to appoint interim District 3 representative Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two community members have expressed their interest in filling the interim District 3 seat on the Caddo Parish School Board, according to a statement released by the school board Wednesday.

The statement says the board will host a special-called meeting at 4 p.m. Friday to interview and select the interim representative for District 3. Following the interviews and vote of the board members, the appointed District 3 representative will be sworn in and begin their term of service immediately.

By the 4:30 p.m. Wednesday deadline, the following community members declared their interest in the seat:

Dr. Gail Guidry Griffin

Dr. Terance Vinson

The school board says applicants will be interviewed via video conferencing. The meeting will be live-streamed in order for the public to have an opportunity to view the interviews and participate in public comments.

Interested viewers can log in at 4 p.m. on Friday at https://zoom.us/j/91518949911.

The format of the interviews will allow each candidate up to 10 minutes to present information including why they desire to serve as an interim Board member, their special skills or experience to offer to the position and their perspective on the role of a Board member. Candidates will be allowed to make final summary statements and the Board is expected to vote at the conclusion of the interviews to name an interim. All interviews will take place in open session and interested candidate names will be released to the public prior to the session.

Once selected, the interim Board member will serve until a special election is held on Nov. 3. Qualifying for the election will take place July 15-17.

The District 3 vacancy comes after the passing of Lloyd Thompson on April 4. Thompson served on the Board since January 2019 and chaired the Long-Range Planning Committee.

