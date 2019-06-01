Two behind bars, one at large in deadly Natchitoches drive-by

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Two are in custody and one is still at large after the Natchitoches Police Department executed multiple search warrants in connection with a May homicide.

On Friday, Seankalyn Jaqulen Markel Chatman, 20, and Kristopher R. Burks, 19, were taken into custody and charged with 1st degree murder in the May 18 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Deshawn Beaudion.

An additional suspect, 17-year-old Joseph Davis, is being sought on warrants for one count of 1st degree murder and three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

The initial investigation by NPD officers who responded to the shooting revealed Beaudion was a passenger inside a vehicle with another adult and two juvenile males.

As the vehicle Beaudion was riding in approached the Breda Town Park, it came under immediate fire. In addition, officers learned that one of the juvenile passengers inside of the vehicle had also been struck in the back causing minor injury.

The NPO's Criminal Investigations Division then began an investigation into the incident. Based on their investigation, detectives were able to develop multiple suspects who had potentially fired upon the vehicle.

In addition, the information gathered led detectives to obtain multiple arrest warrants for the arrest of three suspects.



Chatman, 114 Sylvan Drive in Natchitoches, was arrested and charged with one count of 1st degree murder and three counts of attempted 1st degree murder. Chatman was later transported to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center where he awaits bond.

Burks, 1815 South Dr. Lot. 1373, Natchitoches, also was arrested and charged with one count of 1st degree murder and three counts of attempted 1st degree murder. In addition, Burks was charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm. He also is awaiting bond at the NPDC.

Davis, 400 Lakeview Dr. Apt. 4112, in Natchitoches, is still being sought by authorities on warrants for one count of 1st degree murder and three counts of attempted 1st degree murder.

Natchitoches police are asking that if anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Davis to please contact the NPD immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous.

This investigation remains under current investigation however, the Natchitoches Police Department is urging any citizen with information in reference to this shooting to please contact the Natchitoches Police Department directly at (318) 352-8101 or you may contact Detective Sergeant Bobby Beard of the Natchitoches Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (318) 238-3914.

---

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.