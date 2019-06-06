Two brothers arrested and charged with cockfighting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two brothers are facing charges after being accused cockfighting.

Darryl Gene St. Clair and Jason Dale St. Clair were arrested on Wednesday by Caddo Parish Animal Services and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies.

A search warrant was executed at a home on at 21794 LA Hwy. 1. in Rodessa. Animal Control officers obtained the warrant after receiving an anonymous tip and conducting an investigation.

Animal Control officers said approximately 3,000 birds were on the property. They say 46 roosters showed signs of cockfighting. Several hundred more roosters and over 2,000 hens and chicks remain at the property but Animal Control was not equipped to house them. They are working with other agencies to seize the remaining fowl.

Darryl Gene St. Clair was booked on 46 counts of organizing cockfights and 46 counts of training birds for cockfighting, which are felonies. Jason Dale St. Clair was booked on 46 counts of training birds for cockfighting.

Deputies say they also seized 201 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of marijuana, one shotgun, and one rifle. The total value of the drugs is estimated at $21,000.

The investigation is continuing with more arrests expected.

