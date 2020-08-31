Two Caddo campuses remain closed through Monday due to power outages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Caddo Parish Schools will remain closed on Monday due to power outages from Hurricane Laura.

Caddo Middle Magnet School and Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary School will provide virtual instruction on Monday through the district’s Canvas learning platform.

Caddo Parish Public Schools say they are working with AEP SWEPCO crews to restore power to the campuses and surrounding communities.

Students will not be penalized if they do not have a device or do not have power or utilities at home to access coursework.

“We are incredibly thankful for our maintenance crews who have worked since Thursday to prepare our schools to greet students and for our partners at SWEPCO that have gone above and beyond to restore power to schools throughout our district in addition to thousands of homes and businesses,” Superintendent of Caddo Schools Dr. T. Lamar Goree said in a statement Sunday.

“We look to reopen the two remaining buildings on Tuesday once we can be assured power will be operational.”

All remaining district campuses will resume normal operations. For families participating in the district’s virtual option for the first nine weeks, weekly meal service will be provided from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at their school site.

