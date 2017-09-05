Two cited in Bossier Parish for selling alcohol to minors

Two people have been cited for underage alcohol sales after the Bossier Sheriff-Police Narcotics Task Force checked 11 businesses in Bossier Parish.



During the Aug. 30 check nine stores complied with the law, while two clerks at the other businesses did not comply and were cited for selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.



These two businesses were not in compliance with the law and did sell or serve alcohol to underage buyers; each clerk issued a summons for Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21:



Chevron Food Mart, 1604 Airline Drive, Bossier City

Clerk: Jasswant Jass



Los Potrillos Taqueria, 1835 Old Minden Road, Bossier City

Clerk: Mikaylah Green



These nine businesses were in compliance with the law and did not sell nor serve alcohol to underage buyers:

Willow Chute, 4721 Palmetto Road, Benton

Circle K, 5302 Airline Drive, Bossier City

Exxon, 4903 Airline Drive, Bossier City

Raceway, 3645 Benton Road, Bossier City

Food Town, 1918 Benton Road, Bossier City

Citgo, 2201 E. Texas Street, Bossier City

Valero, 100 Benton Spur, Bossier City

Peters Grocery, 1521 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City

Ride USA, 1300 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said, “Most of the businesses we checked did the right thing and didn’t sell alcohol to someone under the age of 21. Our goal is 100% compliance, and we will continue to check stores, restaurants, and clerks to ensure they not only know the law, but abide by the law.”





