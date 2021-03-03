Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Cass County

In this May 2020 photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore receives an injection. On top of rigorous final testing in tens of thousands of people, any COVID-19 vaccines cleared for widespread use will get additional safety evaluation as they’re rolled out. (University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics will soon be offered to residents in Cass County.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management will hold a clinic from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, March 5 at the Cass County Law Enforcement and Justice Center on 604 TX Hwy 8N.

The Texas Department of State Health Services will be holding a clinic from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on 105 E. Graham St.

The shot clinics are for people 65 years or older, front-line healthcare workers, school and child care personnel of any age, or adults with underlying health conditions.

To schedule an appointment for either clinic, please call the Cass County Judge’s office at (903) 756-5181, Ext. 0.