                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Louisiana Fire Marshal: Two die in overnight residential fire on North Market

(Photo courtesy Louisiana Fire Marshal)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a late-Saturday night residential fire that claimed two lives.

The first call came into Caddo Parish Fire District #1 just before 11:30 p.m. with a report of a house on fire in the 5300 block of North Market Street.

Firefighters arrived to find the home in flames, and later located the bodies of a male and female near the front door inside the home.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

While the scene has been cleared, the investigation continues.

