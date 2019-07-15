Two die, one critical, but restrained infant unhurt in head-on collison

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two Haynesville men died and a Texarkana woman is in critical condition as a result of a head-on collision in Claiborne Parish, La. this morning.

Charles Pitts, 33, and Quentin Willis, 37, died at the scene, while Joncee Whited, 31, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. An infant in Whited’s car, who was properly restrained, suffered no injuries, but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

According to Louisiana State Police, shortly after 11 a.m. today, Troop G troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 79, in Claiborne Parish, just north of the Webster Parish line.

The initial investigation revealed the 2009 Volvo passenger car driven by Whited crossed the center line and collided head-on with the 1998 Mazda Protégé, driven by Pitts.

Despite the fact that Pitts and his passenger, Willis, were properly restrained, they were fatally injured.

Toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

