Two die, two seriously injured in early-morning I-20 head-on collision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two adult men died and two other adults were critically injured in a head-on collision just after midnight Tuesday.

Shreveport police and Shreveport Fire personnel responded to a major vehicle crash involving a 2016 Ford Escape and a Honda Accord early Tuesday morning at I-20 West and Industrial Loop.

Some of the people in one of the cars were ejected in the crash, and one of the males was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other victims were rushed to Ochsner LSU Health with serious and life-threatening injuries, but a second male died after they arrived.

The SPD’s traffic crash investigators preliminary report indicated the Escape was traveling in east in a westbound lane on I-20 when it collided with the westbound Accord.

The deceased victims’ identities will be revealed by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office pending notification of their next of kin.