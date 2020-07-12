Two displaced after early-morning fire heavily damages home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The American Red Cross is providing assistance for two residents who were displaced after their Warner Park home was heavily damaged in an early-Sunday morning fire.

At 4:16 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire in the 2100 block of Corbitt Street.

When SFD fire crews arrived just five minutes later, they reported heavy smoke and flames coming front the front and side of the one-story wood frame house.

After doing an initial search for victims inside the home, fire crews determined the home’s two occupants had safely escaped before firefighters arrived.

SFD paramedics evaluated both occupants on scene for possible smoke inhalation, but they were deemed clear.

It took the efforts of 22 firefighters only seven minutes to bring this blaze under control, and no fire fighters were injured.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

