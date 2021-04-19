Two drive-thru COVID vaccine clinics being provided to Minden residents

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you want to get your COVID-19 vaccine now is the time to register for two vaccination clinics that will be offered in Minden.

The vaccine clinics will take place between 8 a.m. until noon Thursday, April 22, and Thursday, April 29 at the Minden Medical Center on 1 Medical Plaza Pl.

Only the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be administered during this drive-thru clinic. Second doses can’t be given at this clinic if the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine was received at another location.

Due to limited appointment and vaccine availability, pre-registration is required. Anyone who registers must be age 18 or older on the date of vaccination in order to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

To register for the vaccine visit vaccine.mindenmedicalcenter.com. You can also call (318) 382-8282 to register over the phone.