Two fatalities confirmed in deadly East Texas storm

Two people were killed as severe weather swept across East Texas early this morning.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was killed when the storms damaged the Brushy Creek Campground in the Lake O’ the Pines area.

The MCSO described a ‘tremendous debris field’ making it difficult to assess the damage. Authorities did not identify the woman who died but said she is 40 years old and from Southeast Texas.

Also hit hard was the Island View area in Avinger, Texas.

A team from the National Weather Service in Shreveport is at the scene this afternoon and told NBC6/FOX33’s Zyneria Byrd that the storm was caused by straight line storms traveling 80-to-90 miles per hour, and not a tornado.

Police in Longview said one person died in their city after a tree fell on a mobile home. Firefighters responded at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday to search the home and found a 41-year-old man dead inside. A 12-year-old child was taken to a hospital for observation.

NBC6/FOX33/KETK has crews in Brushy Creek, Avinger and Longview and will bring reports on NBC6 at 5 and 10 p.m. and at 9 p.m. on FOX33….KETK’s Reagan Roy contributed to this story.