Two people have been found dead in an apartment in Bossier City.

Police say it happened around 7:30 Monday evening at the Mirage Apartments on East Texas Street.

They received a call about gunshots being fired.

After police arrived and made sure the scene was safe, EMS went inside and found two bodies.

Police say they are investigating this as a homicide and won’t release names of the victims until relatives are notified.

