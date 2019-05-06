Local News

Two in custody after ramming into LSP vehicles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Louisiana State Police troopers arrested two Shreveport suspects after they crashed a stolen vehicle into two state police vehicles Sunday night.

Talanzo Debrow, 20, and a juvenile passenger, were taken into custody after the crash. 

Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G located a stolen 2012 Nissan Versa traveling on Hearne Avenue.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle at the intersection of Hearne Avenue at Murphy Street.

Debrow, the driver of the vehicle, punched the gas pedal and rammed into two LSP vehicles.

During an inventory of the stolen vehicle, Troopers located a loaded stolen firearm.

Debrow was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, reckless operation, two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, no driver’s license, and no seatbelt.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

The juvenile riding shotgun was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, possession of stolen things, 2 counts of being a principal, and no seatbelt.

He was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.

The stolen Nissan Versa and two LSP vehicles received minor damage in the crash. No injuries were reported by anyone involved in the incident.

