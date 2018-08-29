Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CADDO PARISH, La. - Two suspects are in custody charged with burglarizing Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator’s property.

It happened Saturday at a storage building located on Highway 3049.

The robbery was discovered and reported on Monday, and an investigation developed two suspects.

The suspects were located this afternoon at the Walmart Superstore on Mansfield Road, but they fled by vehicle.

Deputies chased the suspects to Ardis Taylor Road, where the man jumped out of the car and ran, while the woman remained.

A K-9 officer found the male suspect and both man and woman were taken into custody around 3 p.m. today.