Two killed in Bossier Parish crash

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say two men, who were not wearing their seat belts, died in a crash Friday night in Bossier Parish.

Troopers say the crash happened on Louisiana Highway 612 east of U.S. Highway 71.

This crash killed 18-year-old Wyatt Ricks of Bossier City and 28-year-old John Wuest of Haltom City, Texas.

The initial Louisiana State Police investigation revealed a pickup truck, driven by Ricks, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 612. For reasons still under investigation, Ricks’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the eastbound travel lane and hit the front of a pickup truck, driven by Wuest.

Both Ricks and Wuest were unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Two passengers in Ricks’s vehicle, one restrained and the other unrestrained, were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.